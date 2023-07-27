U.S. housing leaders visit

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Rich Monocchio toured Westbrook Housing Authority properties Monday, July 24. He was joined by other HUD officials from Maine, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Monocchio was interested in the impact of affordable housing developments and the housing needs in the area, Westbrook Housing Authority Executive Director Chris LaRoche said in a press release.

LaRoche and Mike Hulsey, executive director of South Portland Housing Authority, provided an overview of the affordable housing crisis and the response provided by each housing authority. Monocchio said Westbrook Housing Authority is “innovative” in its continued development of new affordable housing apartment buildings, according to LaRoche.

Westbrook Housing Authority continues to maintain a HUD designation as a high performer in the management of its programs, including 1026 Housing Choice Vouchers and 648 apartments for older adults and families, according to the press release.

Westbrook Housing is in the process of constructing two new apartment buildings in Westbrook for older adults, the Stroudwater Apartments with 55 units and the Stacy M. Symbol apartments with 60 units, both of which will be available in 2024.

Goodwin stepping down

Theresa Goodwin, a beloved school crossing guard, has announced her retirement from the position after 17 years of service to the community, Westbrook Police Department announced on social media.

Goodwin has been posted at the middle school and at Congin.

“She performed duties way above what is normally expected of a crossing guard, and she was great at her job,” the department said in the post. “Students, teachers, bus drivers and parents all loved her.”

The department wished Goodwin well in all future endeavors and said it will be “very difficult” to replace her.

Summer tunes

Concerts this week include Samuel James at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The suggested donation is $10-$15. The Few will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Riverbank park, 677 Main St., and El Grande will be at Vallee Square at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 1, 1973, that Leo Hebert and Hugh Andrews both retired from the post office in Westbrook after more than 30 years. They were honored with a party at Crescent Beach Inn in Cape Elizabeth.

