Scarborough Land Trust to host ‘Anatomy of a Trail’ virtual presentation

Ever wonder where to start when it comes to planning a hiking trail? Join SLT’s Stewardship Director Sami Wolf at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a virtual presentation on the ins and outs of designing trails in Southern Maine! We will cover landscape features, materials, and habitat considerations when laying out trail plans. Then we’ll take a closer look at the tools and structures we frequently use to build our trails. This program is suitable for anyone – no base knowledge required. This presentation will take place via zoom.

To get your free tickets and for more information, please visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Contact Henry Gustavson at hgustavson@scarboroughlandtrust.org with any questions.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, please visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org or call (207) 289-1199.

Rotary providing food concession at summer 2023 Concerts in the Park

Scarborough Rotary is volunteering for the community providing food for the concerts and raising funds for high school scholarships and other community projects. There are six concerts through Aug. 3, every Thursday night, from 6:30-8 p.m. in Memorial Park (at Sawyer Road and Durant Drrive in Scarboroug). The concerts are presented by Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce and Scarborough Community Services. For more information, visit www.scarboroughrotary.org

Exhibit ending

Alexandra McGovern’s exhibit “Here and There” at Hamonns Market, 423 Black Point Road, Scarborough, is closing Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

Harmons Market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment. For more information call: 207-883-1085 or visit the website harmonsmarket.com

