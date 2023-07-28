Disc Golf Jamboree

To celebrate National Disc Golf Day, Pineland Farms will host its own Disc Golf Jamboree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at its Outdoor and Fitness Center, 25 Campus Drive (the former YMCA).

The greens fees at their Patriot and Minuteman courses will be free for all who want to play, and Pineland Farms burgers and snacks will be for sale throughout the day. New Gloucester-based Norumbega Cidery and Brickyard Hollow will be serving their refreshments for sale.

There will be other activities for the whole family to enjoy, plus prizes and giveaways. For more information, visit pinelandfarms.org, call 688-6599 or email outdoor@pinelandfarms.org.

Special town meeting

A special town meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Memorial School Gym, 86 Intervale Road.

The warrant contains two articles. One would authorize the use of the fund balance to cover overdrafts totaling $23,222. The other article would apply $500,000 from the undesignated fund balance to reduce the tax commitment.

Voter check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Citizens who want to attend the meeting and are not registered must bring a photo ID and an official document (check stub, bank statement, insurance bill, etc.) for proof of residency. Those in compliance may register that evening.

Visit newgloucester.com for more information.

Book donations solicited

The Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library is looking for donations for its fall book sale. Book donations may be dropped off at the public library, 379 Intervale Road, during open hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

The Friends are holding two targeted book collection dates Sunday, July 30, and Aug. 27, each from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Children’s books, as well as adult fiction and nonfiction are in the highest demand. Donors are limited to two cartons of boxes or four grocery-sized bags. Containers will not be returned and library staff will not be available to assist in unloading donations.

All materials should be clean and free of odors, mold and mildew. The Friends are not accepting Reader’s Digest Condensed books, encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, VHS tapes, DVDs or CDs.

The date of the fall book sale is to be announced. Visit newgloucesterlibrary.org.

Discounted tickets

GNG Recreation offers discounted tickets to some of Maine’s favorite summer attractions. Aquaboggan tickets are $21 each (a $9 discount), Funtown/Splashtown combo tickets are $45 (a $10 discount) and York’s Wild Kingdom are $14 (a $3.25 discount).

Tickets are available at New Gloucester Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road, as well as Gray Town Hall, 24 Main Street, during office hours.

