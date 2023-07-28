Pay attention to the consolidate school project

To the editor,

There is no dispute over the need to solve upcoming capacity issues at our schools. The thirty portable classrooms we have were never intended to be a permanent solution. The Board of Education (BoE) has developed a proposal for a new consolidated elementary school, centrally located in the Downs.

If approved, this will be the most expensive project ever undertaken by the town and perhaps the most expensive school ever constructed by any town in Maine. Total costs will no doubt approach $175 million.

The BoE’s role is to advocate for students. They have drawn up plans for their ideal solution and have advocated strenuously for it. The responsibility to approve and appropriate funds is that of the Town Council. They are elected to represent the interests of the public. The public is the ultimate decider by referendum in a town-wide election.

Careful, thoughtful analysis takes time. There are still many important cost elements which have not yet been established, including the cost of the land in the Downs and related infrastructure, road connections, and other improvements.

The Town Council will decide on August 16 whether this new school project will go to the voters this November. The Town Council will decide if it is the right size, the right price, and the right location. Is this the best solution? Most importantly, can we afford it?

Please get engaged and informed and guide the Town Council in its deliberations to make the best decision for all.

Susan Hamill

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: