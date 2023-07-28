Merle R. Crowley, 89, of Hollis, formally of Sanford, died at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

He was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Sanford, the son of Ernest and Beatrice (Kaye) Crowley. He owned and operated Crowley’s Electronics for many years. Merle was an avid ham radio operator.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

