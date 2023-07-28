FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — During the past 24 hours, much was made out of Matthew Judon being present, but being a limited participant the first two days of Patriots training camp.

Surely this had to be contract-related, right? The team’s best player had to be staging some sort of protest over being grossly underpaid three years into the four-year, $54.5 million contract he signed in 2021.

The math certainly adds up to him staging a hold-in as a form of protest to avoid the fines for not showing up. He’s due $12 million this season, and $11 million next. Compared to what the NFL’s top pass rushing talent is making – he’s way down the list, currently 20th among fellow edge defenders.

So what sayeth Judon, who was an active participant on Day 3? Was this in fact a bid to be compensated more in line with his fellow pass rushers?

Judon claimed he was working with the training staff, to get him in better condition to work fast the entire practice.

“It’s nothing like (a hold in),” he said. “It’s more working on my conditioning, working on running, and making sure I am where I need to be because I come out here in shells and stuff, and moving slow, it doesn’t look good.

Advertisement

“But when I put on pads, we’ll be here.”

Asked if he was happy with his contract, Judon responded by saying he was “happy to be here.”

“I’m definitely not going to talk contract with y’all,” he said, referring to the media. “Y’all some snitches. But, I’m happy that I’m here. I’m happy that I’m a Patriot. Wherever that goes, the market changes every day. We’ve seen it the first day of training camp, a whole bunch of people got paid. The market changes, but I’m not going to talk contract with y’all.”

Judon is a straight-shooter. What he said about wanting to be in better condition for the padded practices sounds legitimate. He’s had some trouble being effective the entire season, and being as dominant as he’s been earlier in the year, so we’ll take that at face value.

But let’s not kid anyone. This definitely has the whiff of a player wanting – and deserving – more money.

Judon’s teammate Lawrence Guy sat out mandatory minicamp over what was reported to be a contract problem. He claimed Thursday it was because of his wife giving birth to their fourth child. But then he acknowledged his agent and the Patriots had been in communication, and preferred keeping those discussions private.

Advertisement

Judon’s no dope. He knows it’s better if others do the bidding for him publicly. He knows it doesn’t go over well being a millionaire crying over being underpaid.

Both he and Guy have a case. If the Patriots do business as business is being done, players who have outplayed their contracts should warrant adjustments.

Bengals defensive end Ty Hendrickson just got a one-year contract extension in wake of making the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years.

Guy has been a terrific foot soldier for Bill Belichick, along with being a pillar in the community. This is the type of player you take care of. Same with Judon, who’s registered career sack totals both years he’s been a Patriot.

With all the great quarterbacks and high-powered offenses the Patriots are going to face this season, it would serve them well to give Judon a bump. It’s not like the Patriots are strapped for cash. They act like they are, given they’re one of the lowest cash-spending teams in the league.

But they have a ton of cap space now, as well as three or four years out.

Advertisement

If they’re not going to bring in any free agent difference makers, be it for DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook, there’s no reason not to take care of the people in-house who have performed well, and been good ambassadors for the program.

Judon isn’t shy about saying his loves it here.

Even though his batting average isn’t great recruiting other stars to New England, it’s not for lack of trying. Judon loves the program, and loves being in a championship-driven environment, and that’s without having Tom Brady helping the team hoist Lombardi Trophies every year.

Judon, who turns 31 next month, wants to stay here for the rest of his career.

Why, he was asked?

“It’s my comfort with the staff, with my coaches, and where I’m at,” he said. “Everything has made it to where I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career.”

Then he added: “If that’s not in the cards, that’s not in the cards . . . I don’t get to choose that, that’s just how I feel.”

The Patriots should feel the same way. Not too long ago, they gave Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay bump after he held out of training camp. Judon’s not actively holding out, but they should still do something to enhance the contract and get him a little closer to where the top edge rushers ($17 million) sit.

Moreover, sweetening the pot for Judon and Guy would go over well in the locker room. It would reinforce the notion that if you work hard and produce, you’ll get rewarded.

Related Headlines Patriots notebook: Lawrence Guy at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions