We don’t need the rain, but a cold front will move into northern New England on Monday and spark showers with thunderstorms.

A big push of dry, comfortable air will move in behind the front by midweek, so you’ll be able to open the windows and turn off the A/C.

A check of the drought monitor features a surplus for all of Maine, the opposite of last year’s severe drought.

There’s much cooler air coming in behind the front.

We’ll see a bump up in humidity Monday, but nothing like it’s been recently.

Showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered Monday, starting off inland and moving to the coast late in the day.

To our south and west, a heat wave has a firm grip on a good chunk of the country. We won’t see any of that anytime soon, though, as the jet stream will develop a trough this week.

As a matter of fact, the trough will get stronger by Tuesday into Wednesday with a drip in the jet stream in the forecast. The trough will keep the ridge of heat to our south and west.

Enjoy!

