TORONTO — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Los Angeles (55-51) had gone 0 for 27 in such situations before Renfroe’s one-out drive to left.

Renfroe went 3 for 4 and drove in all three runs. He also hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the third.

Carlos Estévez (5-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in automatic runner Bo Bichette with a leadoff single in the 10th, but the Blue Jays (59-47) couldn’t tie it.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 6: Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Milwaukee to finish a sweep in Atlanta.

Olson has 35 homers, the most in the NL, and 88 RBI, the most in the majors. The Braves scored 29 runs in the three-game sweep in the matchup of NL division leaders.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 0: Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and St. Louis won at home to snap Chicago’s eight-game winning streak.

Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.

NOTES

RANGERS: Texas placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.

The move was made retroactive to July 27. Eovaldi and Manager Bruce Bochy both said they expect the right-hander to be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off the IL.

ANGELS: Outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening.

BREWERS: Milwaukee placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip impingement.

The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night’s 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

