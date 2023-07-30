TORONTO — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Los Angeles (55-51) had gone 0 for 27 in such situations before Renfroe’s one-out drive to left.
Renfroe went 3 for 4 and drove in all three runs. He also hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the third.
Carlos Estévez (5-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in automatic runner Bo Bichette with a leadoff single in the 10th, but the Blue Jays (59-47) couldn’t tie it.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BRAVES 8, BREWERS 6: Matt Olson drove in five runs with two homers, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Milwaukee to finish a sweep in Atlanta.
Olson has 35 homers, the most in the NL, and 88 RBI, the most in the majors. The Braves scored 29 runs in the three-game sweep in the matchup of NL division leaders.
CARDINALS 3, CUBS 0: Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and St. Louis won at home to snap Chicago’s eight-game winning streak.
Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.
NOTES
RANGERS: Texas placed ace Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain and recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.
The move was made retroactive to July 27. Eovaldi and Manager Bruce Bochy both said they expect the right-hander to be ready to go when he’s eligible to come off the IL.
ANGELS: Outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.
Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening.
BREWERS: Milwaukee placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip impingement.
The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night’s 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.