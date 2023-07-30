BASEBALL

Shane Matheny hit a three-run homer in the second inning and a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth, lifting the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game Sunday in Richmond, Virginia.

Nick Yorke and Phillip Sikes homered for Portland, and Alex Binelas tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run double in the fifth.

NECBL: The Sanford Mainers ended their regular season with two losses – 4-1 to the North Adams SteepleCats in the completion of a suspended game in Lynn, Massachusetts, and 5-0 against the Bristol Blues in Bristol, Connecticut.

Sanford will begin a best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series Monday against the Mystic Schooners in Norwich, Connecticut.

GOLF

LPGA: Céline Boutier carded a 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship in France by six shots for her first major title.

Boutier, 29, finished at 14-under 270. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament.

Brooke Henderson of Canada was alone in second. Norway’s Celine Borge (68), Mexican Gaby Lopez (68), South Korea’s A Lim Kim (69) and Japan’s Yuka Saso (70) and Nasa Hataoka (72) tied for third.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales.

Cejka (76) birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington (75) finished at 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the playoff following a closing 77.

PGA: Lee Hodges shot a 67 in the final round at Blaine, Minnesota, for a wire-to-wire title at the 3M Open and his first tour victory, setting tournament records with a scored of 260 and a seven-stroke win.

J.T. Poston (69) triple bogeyed the final hole to drop into a three-way tie for second place with Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman.

U.S. JUNIOR AMATEUR: Bryan Kim, an incoming Duke University freshman, won the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai in Charleston, South Carolina.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen emphatically won the Belgian Grand Prix for an eighth straight victory and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.

He finished 22.3 seconds ahead of teammate Sergio Perez to give Red Bull and easy 1-2. Te victory moved Verstappen closer to a third straight world title and his own F1 record of 15 wins from last year.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun, 87-83, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists – her fourth triple-double of the season – for the Sun.

• Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Liberty never trailed in an 87-79 road win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

• Allisha Gray tied her career high with 27 points, Nia Coffey had a season-high 16 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks, and the Atlanta Dream beat the visiting Washington Mystics, 80-73.

• Kahleah Copper scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Marina Mabrey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury, 104-85.

• Jewell Loyd had 26 points and eight assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever at Indianapolis, 85-62.

TENNIS

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Alexander Zverev won his hometown tournament for the first time by beating Laslo Djere, 7-5, 6-3.

Zverev’s earned his first title since November 2021 without dropping a set.

ATLANTA OPEN: Taylor Fritz won his sixth career title, beating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

POLAND OPEN: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her fourth title of the year by routing Laura Siegemund, 6-0, 6-1, in front of a home crowd in Warsaw, Poland.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh won the 400-meter individual medley for her second goal medal of the meet on the final day in Fukuoka, Japan.

McIntosh’s time of 4 minutes, 27.11 seconds was the third fastest ever, not far off her world record of 4:25.87. American Katie Grimes took the silver in 4:31.41.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden made history with her victory in the women’s 50-meter freestyle. The gold gave Sjostrom 21 medals in individual races in the world championships, surpassing Michael Phelps, who had 20.

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record of 29.16 in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke.

FOOTBALL

NFL: First-round draft pick Calijah Kancey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was carted off the practice field Sunday with what Coach Todd Bowles described as a right calf strain.

Kancey was the 19th overall pick in the draft and is expected to be an immediate starter.

• The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran running back Royce Freeman, one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel.

Freeman is joining his fourth team in six pro seasons.

