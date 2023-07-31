A.R.M.E. Boot Camp is a two-day outdoor music festival happening this weekend at Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, which is about a 90-minute drive from Portland.

IF YOU GO WHAT: A.R.M.E. Boot Camp WHEN: Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday WHERE: Threshers Brewing Co., 228 Main St., Searsmont HOW MUCH: $60 general admission in advance, $80 at the gate, $100 VIP (includes premium parking/camping spot, festival T-shirt and all-access pass), $200 family 4-pack. All tickets include on-site camping. INFO & TICKETS: eventbrite.com

Last year, it was a one-day event with about 30 bands and 300 attendees. This year, there are more than 40 acts scheduled to play, and festival co-organizer Will Bradford (SeepeopleS, The Worst) said about twice as many are expected.

There are many things to love about this, not the least of which is that camping is entirely free, as is entry to a pre-party at the brewery on Thursday night, with music from Dead Shakers, Osmia and Jake Carden. Pre-party enthusiasts are welcome to set up their campsites.

The main attraction, however, is the music, as Bradford and his festival partner, Ian Smith, owner of Portland music venue Sun Tiki Studios, have assembled a lineup spanning multiple genres. Bradford said those include Americana, noise, ambient, hip-hop, hardcore and electronic music. “It’s everything except for maybe classical. I think we’ve got it all covered.”

A.R.M.E. Boot Camp features the Armory stage and the Arsenal stage, which face each other. When one band finishes their set, fans just need to turn around to see the next one. Bradford said that, last year, the transitions were seamless, and with the help of the crew that’s been assembled, he expects the same to be true this weekend.

Bradford said the best part about the festival is bringing people together. He explained that making community happen in any music scene can be hard. “The one thing we realized we had pulled off last year, and obviously will attempt to do this year, is really actually make and cement community around the Maine music scene, and that obviously comes with playing shows together but also hanging out with each other.”

The festival gives the musicians a chance to showcase their talent among their peers and fans, and it all starts with Bradford, who will be kicking things off on Friday afternoon. “No band wants to go on first, so I’ll go on first,” he said.

Now, about the music.

As much as I’d love to rattle off all 40 acts, we’d all be here all day, so here’s a quickie cross-section. Some of these bands I’ve admired for years, others are entirely new to me. The point is that A.R.M.E. Boot Camp 2 is an opportunity to rock out with the music you love while also exposing yourself to a ton of new material.

The headliners include Maine rock bands Rustic Overtones, SeepeopleS, Murcielago and The Worst, New Hampshire’s Scissorfight (hardcore), and Boston’s Vapors of Morphine (rock).

Other acts you’ll see over the course of Friday and Saturday include Mouth Washington, Bait Bag, Rigometrics, Angelikah Fahray, Myles Bullen, Zeme Libre, The Absurd and Nuclear Bootz. It’s a snowdome of rock, punk, ska and singer-songwriters.

Several food trucks will be on site to keep you well fed, and let’s not forget, Threshers Brewing Co. is playing host, so all levels of hunger and thirst will be taken care of. Should you want to explore, your bracelet allows you to come and go as much as you’d like. There are swimming holes and beaches close to the festival site.

Dig out your camping gear (or plan a day trip) and fill up your car with gas and friends, because A.R.M.E. Boot Camp 2 will be one for the books.

