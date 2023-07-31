KENNEBUNKPORT – Maine Day Ventures: Maine Foodie Tours, a provider of educational and entertainment tours in five coastal towns in Maine, recently announced “two significant accomplishments in the rapidly growing food tourism sector. With its unwavering commitment to providing unforgettable experiences, Maine Day Ventures has just been voted No. 8 amongst the country’s best food tours in the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice Awards for 2023 and selected as No. 11 in the Arival Directory of Top 20 U.S. Food Tour Operators.”

According to a July 27 news release from the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce, “USA Today 10 Best, a respected online travel resource, recently announced its top 10 food tours for 2023, and said that, “Going on a food tour is not only a great way to discover the local culture, history, and flavors of a destination, but also a fun way to meet new people who share your passion for food and travel. The 10 food tour companies were voted as the best in the country by our readers because they excel at providing a variety of dishes to sample and teach about the ingredients, traditions, and stories behind them.”

The accolade, according to the press release, “underscores the company’s dedication to offering journeys through the state’s rich culinary traditions. Maine Day Ventures takes pride in curating extraordinary food adventures that blend local flavors, cultural heritage, and remarkable storytelling to create lasting memories.”

Maine Day Ventures is a leading provider of walking tours in Portland, Kennebunkport, Boothbay Harbor, Rockland and Bar Harbor. With a commitment to showcasing the cultural heritage of the state, the company offers experiences to educate visitors and locals alike.

In addition to the popular choice award, Maine Day Ventures has secured a spot in the Arival Directory of the Top 20 U.S. Food Tour Operators. Arival is an organization dedicated to advancing and elevating the tours and activities sector via conferences and ongoing research. The top tour operators in the U.S. were chosen with the most online reviews and best ratings across select third-party websites.

Arival research found 1,000 food tour offerings in the U.S., showcasing the growth in the industry. While almost all are single operations, Maine Day Ventures also ranked in the list of 10 food tours in the country that have operations in multiple cities.

The inclusion in the directory, according to the press release, “highlights Maine Day Ventures’ exceptional service, commitment to quality, and their contribution to the vibrant food tourism landscape in the United States.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive these accolades, which are a testament to our team’s passion, hard work, and dedication to delivering exceptional tour experiences,” said Pamela Laskey, founder and CEO of Maine Day Ventures. “For the past 14 years, our mission on the food tours has been to showcase the talents of Maine’s bakers, distillers, brewers, chocolatiers, and restaurateurs, just to name a few, in an immersive, educational, and memorable way.

“We have watched the U.S. industry grow from five food tours in 2009 to 1,000 in 2023, all scoring phenomenal online ratings overall of 4.9 out of 5 stars. These recognitions motivate us to continue to provide our guests with unparalleled adventures in a range of experiences, now including tours focused on history, architecture, gardening and more.”

According to the news release, “Maine Day Ventures’ success is attributed to its handpicked team of expert guides, who possess in-depth knowledge of the local culture. Each tour is thoughtfully designed to connect people authentically with each town, celebrating the rich flavors, traditions and stories of Maine’s culinary landscape. As the company celebrates these achievements, Maine Day Ventures is excited to continue innovating and expanding its

offerings, aiming to introduce even more travelers to the incredible stories that lie within Maine’s vibrant culture.”

For more information about Maine Day Ventures and its award-winning tours, visit www.mainedayventures.com.

