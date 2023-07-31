BENTON — A 74-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 139 in Benton, officials said Monday.

Keith Harris of Benton died in the crash that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on July 22, according to Lt. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was riding alone, according to Read, and no other vehicle was involved.

Route 139 is also known as the Unity Road.

It was not clear what caused the crash, and no other details were available Monday.

