‘Hansel and Gretel’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 12. Lopez Theater at Maine State Ballet, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $19 to $27. mainestateballet.org

Maine State Ballet presents a fairy tale loved by millions about a couple of kids, a witch and a very tasty house. “Hansel and Gretel” stars a brother and sister who get separated from mom and dad and find themselves wandering through the woods with stars and angels lighting the way. When they cross paths with a witch residing in a delicious-looking gingerbread house, things get dicey as the children hatch a plan. With the first-rate costumes, lighting and choreography Maine State Ballet is known for, this promises to be a sweet show.

‘An Evening at Dave’s Sauna’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $29. deertrees-theatre.org

With a tongue-in-cheek “N” for naughty rating, the musical “An Evening at Dave’s Sauna” is back onstage at Deertrees Theatre. Travel back to a Saturday night in 1980 where the setting is Dave’s Sauna in South Paris, Maine. A motley crew of colorful characters all seem to like the steam of the sauna and perhaps the steam of, shall we say, other activities. The musical isn’t entirely fiction, as the folklore of Dave’s Sauna still remains in the ether. Get ready to mingle with Weird Rob, Bearded Hippie, Off-Duty Waitress, 9-5 Guy, Neighbor Not Happy, Local Town Cop, Trailer Park Woman, MassHole, the seductive Sauna Sirens and a few others who will make it a hilarious night to remember.

Wild Blueberry Weekend

Saturday and Sunday. Statewide locations. wildblueberries.com

For two days, it’ll be all about wild blueberries during the third annual weekend to celebrate Maine’s favorite fruit. There are 15 participating wild blueberry farms, as well as more than 40 businesses who are serving up cocktails, desserts and other blueberry-centric treats. Take Bissell Brothers in Portland, for example; they’ll have blueberry pie ice cream and spicy blueberry BBQ wings. Did you know that wild blueberries have been thriving in Maine’s barrens for more than 10,000 years? It’s true, and so is the fact that we have 485 wild blueberry farmers who produce more than 100 million pounds annually. That’s a whole lot of pies and jams. Visit the online map and hit the blue trail!

Circus Smirkus: A Midsummer Night’s Circus

1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7 & 8. Payson Park, Portland. $35, $20 for 12 and under. portlandovations.org

The evening shows are sold out, but you can still get in on the matinee performances of Circus Smirkus: A Midsummer Night’s Circus happening at Portland’s Payson Park. The performers, called Smirkus Troupers, are ages 10-18 and are spending the summer touring New England. You’ll be brought into the enchanted forest with sprites, fairies and the mischievous Puck during a wondrous, acrobatic interpretation of the Shakespeare comedy. The midway tent opens an hour before showtime, and you’ll find all sorts of goodies to eat and drink before the fun begins.

