Prince Memorial Library’s annual Big Sky and Star Party will be held Aug. 16 at Twin Brook Recreation area in Cumberland.

The party begins at 7:30 p.m. with ice cream from Toot’s in North Yarmouth. The Southern Maine Astronomers group will provide telescopes, and at 8:15 p.m. astronomer Edward Gleason of the Southworth Planetarium will take the crowd on a guided tour of the night sky.

The event is dependent on good weather and clear skies, and if it’s cloudy, it will be rescheduled. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged at princememorial.org. Cancellation and rescheduling information will be emailed to those who register and will also be posted on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: