As your senator, I have received questions about what supports my constituents are eligible for. So, I want to lay out what older Mainers should know about recent changes that will impact all of us.

This year, Maine lawmakers on both sides of the aisle joined forces to address the issue of property tax relief for seniors living on fixed incomes. Before I was elected, last year’s original Property Tax Stabilization Program, LD 290 aimed to provide support, but it quickly became evident that it would impose an unsustainable financial burden on the state budget, municipalities, and property taxpayers. In response, legislators collaborated to introduce an amended version, LD 130, which offers a more comprehensive and targeted approach to address the needs of low- and middle-income Maine seniors.

This will sunset the previous program and expand two existing property tax programs: the Property Tax Fairness Credit and the Senior Property Tax Deferral Program. The new version ensures more comprehensive and targeted assistance for low- and middle-income seniors, offering an average annual savings of approximately $500 compared to the previous $128 under LD 290.

Expansions to the Property Tax Fairness Credit include increasing the maximum benefit to $2,000, expanding income eligibility, and simplifying the application process. Mainers no longer need to go to town hall, they just need to file their taxes to get the benefits. LD 130 also brings positive changes to the Senior Property Tax Deferral Program, allowing more Mainers to benefit from the relief and helping homeowners who are behind on their property taxes.

The previous program was criticized for potentially straining Maine municipalities and unfairly favoring higher-income homeowners. LD 130 addresses these concerns and focuses on providing effective and efficient property tax relief for seniors. The transition is set to take effect in January 2024. In order to receive these benefits, Mainers who qualify will need to file a state income tax return each year.

Further demonstrating our commitment to support low-income Maine seniors, we also passed a bill to expand the Medicare Savings Program, benefiting around 19,000 low-income Maine residents aged 65 and above. The program helps offset Medicare insurance premiums deducted from Social Security benefits. Under the new law, eligible individuals, including many low-income women living alone, will receive more financial support.

The expansion raises income eligibility from 185 percent to 250 percent of the federal poverty level, enabling more participants to access the program. The reforms eliminate the asset test, providing greater premium relief for Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, as well as assistance with co-insurance and deductibles.

The legislation addresses disparities affecting retirees excluded from the workforce years ago, such as women, caregivers and minorities. By expanding the Medicare Savings Program, Maine aims to enhance security for seniors, offering a more dignified retirement for our aging population. This new law takes effect in 2024. I was pleased to serve on the Health and Human Services Committee to work on this legislation.

If you have any questions about the information here or if you would like to reach out with a comment, question or concern, I would love to invite you to my upcoming constituent office hours with representatives Marc Malon, Erin Sheehan, and Traci Gere in Biddeford. We have secured the Wolfahrt Room at McArthur Library for this event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. This will be a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the community, listen to your concerns, and have meaningful discussions about the issues that matter most to you. We are eager to meet and work with you.

This is just the beginning — I plan to schedule office hours in all of the towns that I represent in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned.

If you are unable to attend our office hours, you can always reach out to me any time via email or phone. If you want to stay up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, please sign up for my email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32 which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He can be reached at Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

