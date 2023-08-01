TORONTO — Shortstop Bo Bichette, a two-time All-Star, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night when he injured his right knee running the bases.

General Manager Ross Atkins said Bichette has inflammation in his patellar tendon. An MRI Monday night showed no structural damage.

“Anytime one of your best players has an injury it’s a disappointment, but we’re encouraged by the news after the fact,” Atkins said. “You see someone in pain, there’s obviously concern on many levels. The more you learn, the more at peace we’ve become. But it is a big hit to us. Very optimistic that (Bichette) will be helping our team again.”

Bichette currently is day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Manager John Schneider said. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 average and 144 hits. His 42 multi-hit games also are an AL high.

Santiago Espinal, who replaced Bichette on Monday, started at shortstop Tuesday.

ANGELS: The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness.

The Angels recalled right-hander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night’s game.

DODGERS: Mookie Betts is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup after missing two games with a sore right ankle.

Betts sat out weekend games against the Cincinnati Reds after getting hurt in the batter’s box last Friday trying to avoid a pitch.

Betts is batting .356 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored and 24 walks in his last 24 games.

CUBS: Veteran infielder Trey Mancini was designated for assignment to make room for Jeimer Candelario on the roster.

The 31-year-old Mancini finalized a $14 million, two-year contract with Chicago in January. He batted .234 with four homers and 28 RBI in 79 games with the Cubs.