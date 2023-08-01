SOCCER

New England Revolution Coach Bruce Arena was placed on leave while Major League Soccer investigates allegations that he made “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the team announced Tuesday.

It was not known publicly what Arena, 71, is alleged to have said.

Arena has been a major name in MLS and American soccer for much of the past 30 years. He coached the U.S. men’s national team in two separate stints, from 1998-2006 and in 2016-17. He has coached at D.C. United where he won the MLS championship in 1996 and 1997, the New York Red Bulls and the Los Angeles Galaxy, where he won league titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Arena is in his fifth season with the Revolution.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

NHL: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced.

The ruling was handed down after Swayman and the team had a hearing Sunday. The Bruins chose a one-year contract instead of two.

Swayman, 24, is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. The two shared the William Jennings Trophy this past season for leading the NHL in goals-against average, as the Bruins set league records for wins and points.

Swayman, who played at UMaine, became the second goalie this offseason to reach an arbitration hearing. Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov was the first and was awarded $3.55 million on a one-year deal.

The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic, signing him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Frederic, 25, will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

TENNIS

Advertisement

PRAGUE OPEN: Yanina Wickmayer rallied to upset second-seeded Zhu Lin 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

It was the first top-50 win for the Belgian since 2017 and came after Wickmayer reached the semifinals at the Poland Open where she lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

In another upset result, Yuan Yue advanced to the second round by eliminating third-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Chinese match at the hard-court tournament.

DC OPEN: Jennifer Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years, overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour at Washington, D.C.

Brady has been ranked as high as 13th but currently is 1,056th after being sidelined since August 2021. She dealt with a fracture in her right knee and torn tissue in her left foot.

• Kei Nishikori pulled out of the DC Open because of an injured left knee shortly before he was scheduled to play what was supposed to be his first match at the second ATP tournament of a comeback from hip surgery.

Advertisement

Nishikori, a 33-year-old from Japan who was the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, returned to top-level tennis last week in Atlanta. He reached the quarterfinals there before losing to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

That was Nishikori’s first ATP Tour event since October 2021. He had an operation on his hip in January 2022.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: UCLA promoted Nate Georgeton to assistant on Coach Mick Cronin’s basketball staff and added two assistants.

Georgeton has spent the last four seasons at UCLA as video coordinator and the team’s director of student-athlete development. He replaces Ivo Simovic, who left after one year to be an assistant with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Nemanja Jovanovic and Brendyn Taylor were added to the staff.

Advertisement

Jovanovic will serve as both an assistant and director of international recruiting. He has had stints at UT Arlington, DePaul and SMU.

Taylor spent the last two seasons as a grad assistant at St. John’s. At UCLA, he will help with player development, scouting and oversee a mentoring program for incoming freshmen.

FOOTBALL: Defending champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference football title in the past nine years in a preseason vote.

The Tigers received 103 first-place votes and 2,370 points overall from the panel of 176 media members who took part. They finished in front of Florida State, which got 67 first-place votes and 2,304 points. Because the ACC abandoned its Atlantic and Coastal divisions this season, the top two finishers will meet in the championship game next December.

North Carolina, which received five first-place votes, was picked third and North Carolina State, with one vote for first, was selected fourth.

Miami was picked fifth with Duke and Pitt, the only other team to win the ACC championship during Clemson’s run, tied for sixth.

Louisville was selected eighth followed by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.

INVESTIGATION: Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams.

Lynch, who served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama, will begin her review immediately, the school announced. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The university announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public, unlike those of a previous investigation commissioned by the school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous