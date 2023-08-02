Arundel Conservation Trust will host its third annual Fall Trail Fest Run & Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event features 5K, 10K and half marathon distances. For more information or to register, visit www.arundeltrust.org/act-trail-fest.

The ACT Fall Trail Fest half marathon race starts at 9 a.m., the 10K race starts at 10 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 10:30 a.m. The courses are set on the Arundel Conservation Trust multi-purpose trail and the Eastern Trail that and feature woodland and stream views.

​Runners will start at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot at 257 Limerick Road in Arundel. All races return and finish at the Arundel Municipal Building parking lot. Winners in each age group will be awarded a prize. Prizes range from fresh Maine lobsters to local honey.

Each participant will receive a race day T-shirt. Details for the after-race party will be announced.

​The event is held in partnership with the trust’s sister organization, the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, that is hosting its annual Trail Fest on Oct. 15.

​All proceeds from the event support local conservation efforts.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.arundeltrust.org.

Spurling Charity 5K moved to October

Spurling Fitness announced it will host its eighth annual Spurling Charity 5K on Oct. 7. The family-friendly event invites participants to “walk, run or dance” across the finish line. The event, designed for all ages and abilities, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at 1 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

Each year, a new beneficiary is chosen. This year’s event will benefit The Center for Grieving Children, Maine.

Registration costs $25 and the first 100 to sign up are guaranteed a race T-shirt. To register, visit https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13534.

York County Republicans announce meeting

Advertisement

The York County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Alfred Town Hall. Alfred Town Hall is located at,16 Saco Road.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7-8:30 p.m. business meeting that will include a review of the eight questions on the November 2023 ballot, both citizen initiative referenda and resolutions proposing amendments to the Maine Constitution.

For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Amateur Radio Society announces meetings

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio.

Discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by society members. Those interested in amateur radio are encouraged to join the Amateur Radio Society.

Advertisement

Upcoming meetings will be held Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, and Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

Outdoor story times set at Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host stories and songs with Miss Maria on Mondays in August at 10 a.m.. Story times will be held outside the library near the faerie garden. Participants are asked to bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and don’t forget sunscreen. In the event of rain or inclement weather, story time will be held indoors.

Upcoming story time dates:

· Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Summer Band Blast 6 set for Aug. 13

Advertisement

The Waterhouse Center in Kennebunk will rock once again on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 13, when Summer Band Blast 6 kicks off at 5 p.m., rain or shine.

An afternoon of entertainment will be offered by local musicians, including The Biddo Honeys, Byon Yeatts, Dana Pearson, Gary Vail, Lincoln Continental, The Dock Squares, and other special guests. The free event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers encourage music fans to, “grab a chair and some dancing shoes and enjoy the fun community event.” The Waterhouse Center is located at 51 Main St. in Kennebunk.

The show is a benefit for Community Outreach Services. Patrons are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation to help those in need in the community.

For more information, call Faith at 985-6570.

Kindness Club meets Aug. 8

Advertisement

Join Kennebunk Free Library for its next meeting of Kindness Club on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 3:45 p.m. Participants are invited to hear a story about kindness and make a craft. This month, participants will hear about how to make kindness reach far through the mail, and create cards and mailable hugs.

The program is open to ages 6 and older; registration is appreciated, but not required. Kindness has no age requirement – if a friend younger than 6 would like to join in, please reach out to Miss Maria at mrichardson@kennebunklibrary.org, or 985-2173, ext. 105. Parents are encouraged to join in.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or register online.

Textile collection scheduled for Aug. 5

The Planeteers of Southern Maine are sponsoring a clothing collection by the Helpsy textile collection company with the environmental mission of keeping unwanted clothing out of landfills. The collection is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Quest Fitness, 11 Livewell Drive in Kennebunk.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. of all new and old unused clothing including footwear, accessories and linens.

Advertisement

For more information, contact SoMePlaneteers@Yahoo.com.

Double the Mid-Week Music pleasure

Mid-Week Music presents two concerts in August at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North Street.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. when John Kumnick (bass), Dylan Kumnick (drums), and Dana Pearson (guitar, keyboard) perform Master/Pupil: Dylan/Waits. The concert will be split into two distinct yet connected sets: one of songs by Tom Waits (“Downtown Train,” “Come On Up to the House”), the other of songs by the man who initially inspired him, Bob Dylan (“Highway 61 Revisited,” “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere”).

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Pearson will be joined by singer-songwriter Dan Blakeslee (danblakeslee.com) to play an evening of original songs on their acoustic guitars. The duo last performed on the Mid-Week Music stage in February for a Johnny Cash tribute show.

For more information and tickets, visit kporths.com/events, email info@kporths.com, or call 967-2751.

Advertisement

Library plans finale party and ice cream social

On Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library invites patrons to “drop in for a celebration of a fun-filled summer.” The library will provide a choice of ice cream or frozen treat, and there will be some games to play.

The finale party is part of All Together Now, the library’s summer reading program. To learn more about summer programs, visit the library or its website.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Book Friends Party set at library

Kennebunk Free Library will celebrate “some of the greatest friendships found in books” on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. with an event that includes crafts. The program is for all ages and no registration is required.

Advertisement

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Museum exhibits enter final weeks

The Brick Store Museum’s current exhibitions showcase its mission of illustrating local history and art of Kennebunk and its surrounding communities. This summer, the museum features two exhibits in its main buildings: Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health, and Making the Modern World: A Century+ of Progress, in addition to its contemporary art show Earthly Observations.

The exhibitions will close Aug. 20 to make way for the fall exhibition featuring the Pastel Society of Maine.

The Wrapped in Blue exhibit showcases 11 fashions created completely of blue wrap, the polypropylene fabric used in hospitals to sterilize equipment, and highlighting the issues related to hospital waste and the preservation work done by Partners for World Health. The exhibit is supported by Southern Maine Health Care and Kennebunk Savings Bank, and will run through Aug. 20.

Partners for World Health is based in Portland and collects medical supplies and equipment from healthcare facilities, manufacturers, other organizations, and individuals. They sort, evaluate, repackage, and prepare these supplies and equipment for distribution to individuals, communities, and healthcare facilities in need both locally and internationally.

Advertisement

The history exhibition, Making the Modern World: A Century+ of Progress, is based on the style and theming of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, the exhibition explores changes in communications, transportation, health, and wellbeing, all of which affect lives today.

Visitors exploring the show will find nearly 100 artifacts that many in the community will remember using, but may have not seen each format collected together. For instance, a discussion of the moving picture showcases everything from a Magic Lantern to a 1980s television set. The exhibition also includes a never-before-seen navigation chart, used by a local 19th century ship captain, which measures at eight feet long.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday with varied hours. For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Climate change art exhibit opens

The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of its summer contemporary art exhibition, Earthly Observations: Artist Perspectives of Our Climate, in the Bauman Gallery, the museum’s contemporary exhibition space, through Sept. 3.

This show features eight Maine artists displaying 2D and 3D artworks illustrating perspectives of climate change. Maine citizens and those living in other coastal areas have a front row seat to see the changes during their lifetimes. The show is paired with the museum’s first gallery exhibition, Wrapped in Blue, which features costume designs created from hospital sterilization paper saved from landfills by Portland-based Partners for World Health.

Advertisement

Artists in the Earthly Observations exhibition include prominent climate change artist-activists Cole Caswell (Maine Arts Commission Fellow), Kate Cheney Chappell, Anna Dibble, Liz Hunter, Elizabeth Kelley, Andrea Roth Kimmich, Bill Presby and Rhonda Smith. The show boasts painting and sculpture, with pieces from the exhibition also installed in the museum’s courtyard, including Cheney Chappell’s steel Tumblestars and Presby’s Tunny the Tuna.

The exhibition is sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings.

Native Plant Swap and Sale scheduled

Beginners and professional gardeners are invited to a free Native Plant Swap and Sale at Rogers Pond Park. The park is located at 9 Water St. in Kennebunk and features a pavilion and parking.

The swap and sale is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 (rain or shine). Plant drop-off is from 1 to 1:30 p.m.. The swap is from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Immediately following, until 4 p.m. and not even 3/4 mile away, stop by the Pollinator Pathway at the corner of High Street and Cat Mousam Road.

For the Swap, patrons should bring plants that are native to Maine and are straight species, not cultivars. For more information, visit https://wildseedproject.net/comprehensive-plant-list.

Advertisement

Those who don’t have native plants to share are welcome to attend to jump start native plant gardens. Participants are invited to bring a mug for refreshments.

Native Haunts Nursery will have native plants for sale as well. To view a plant list, visit https://nativehaunts.com/plant. Pre-ordering with Native Haunts via email or phone is encouraged.

The events are sponsored by Kennebunk Area Native Plants, Planeteers of Southern Maine and UMaine Cooperative Extension’s Modern Day Homemakers. To RSVP, email NativePlantSwap@gmail.com.

31st annual Pet Show and Parade scheduled

Kennebunk Free Library will hold its 31st annual Pet Show on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. on the library’s front lawn. In the past, the library has been visited by a variety of animals from cows to snails – and everything in between. Participants are invited to share a pet and receive a certificate.

This year, owners can lead their pets across the library lawn for everyone to admire. Kennebunk Veterinary Hospital will be on hand to help give each pet a special title. Registration and signed waiver are required. One pet per child. Pets must be up-to-date on shots, on leash or caged, and accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement

To register, visit the online calendar or call 985-2173. In the event of inclement weather, the 31st annual Pet Show will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Children’s museum to visit library

The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire is coming to Kennebunk Free Library. On Aug. 10 at 2 p.m., participants will learn about the river ecosystem and investigate models of structures made by some of nature’s architects and engineers. From mammals to birds – participants will examine and hypothesize about the builders, think about how they work together, and explore models of the structures they create.

A museum educator will lead children in a hands-on presentation – with a focus on the food web, river ecosystem, and the way animals fit into their niche within it. Children will explore four activity stations and build their own mini osprey nest platform that will actually hold weight. Children will have a chance to test and re-design their creation. Children can also make osprey nests and a mini bird craft, perfect for younger children. The program is for ages 5-10, and registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Advertisement

West K Day set for Aug. 5

The annual West Kennebunk Family Fun day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The event will feature pony rides, inflatables, crafters, a bake sale, games and activities. It will also include a watermelon eating contest, face painting, a lobster buoy toss, food vendors, a car show and more.

The location has been moved this year to the Dorothy Stevens Center at 80 Thompson Road in West Kennebunk. West Kennebunk Family Fun Day is sponsored by the West Kennebunk Village Committee.

Hiking, beer enthusiast to visit library

Carey Kish, author of “Beer Hiking New England” will visit Kennebunk Free Library on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

According to a news release, Kish will “introduce us all to the perfect end to a beautiful hike. “Beer Hiking New England” is the tastiest way to discover Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The new full-color guide features 50 terrific hikes that lead through six states of stunning natural scenery.

“Carey will take us on a journey far and wide across the beautiful New England landscape on easy pondside strolls, moderate hill walks and forest forays, and strenuous mountain climbs. Happy and thirsty, our knowledgeable trail guide will also lead us to some of the many outstanding breweries for a pint of really good craft brew.”

Copies of “Beer Hiking New England” will be available for sale and signing.

According to the library, “Kish is a seasoned hiker, outdoors and travel writer, and dedicated beer enthusiast. He has some 20,000 miles of long-distance hiking under his belt, in the U.S., Canada and Europe, including the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine (twice) and the 2,654-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada, and perhaps a few beers along the way, to boot.

“Carey is also the author of AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast and the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. His hiking and camping column has been a regular in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram outdoors section for more than two decades.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Astro society schedules barbecue meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Aug. 4. Unlike most meetings, which are held at The New School in Kennebunk, the August meeting will be held at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, in West Kennebunk. This is the annual Barbecue Meeting and it’s potluck. Members and the public are invited.

The society will provide grills, but all barbecue guests should bring their own food, and favorite beverages. People should plan on arriving between 5 and 6 p.m. There will not be a port-a-potty. Members are encouraged to bring as many family and friends as they wish. At about 6:30 p.m., the general meeting will begin.

The August meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

If cloudy, the meeting will proceed as planned. If rainy, a regular meeting will be held at The New School; 7:30 p.m. with no cook-out. The New School is at 38 York St., Kennebunk.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Seaglass Chorale puts out call for singers

Seaglass Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its upcoming winter concert that will mark the start of its 30th season. The chorale is planning two Celtic Christmas concerts, on Friday Dec. 1 and Saturday Dec. 2. The group will rehearse be from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning on Sept. 7 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Route 1, Kennebunk.

The concert will feature the full Seaglass Chorale, as well as our select choir the Seatones, an Irish step dancing group, and Irish poetry.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a nonauditioned adult choral group of 46 voices. The chorale represents some 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information on Seaglass Chorale, to join the group, or to make a donation, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Wells Branch Fire Association schedules golf tournament

Advertisement

The Wells Branch Fire Association announced it will host its 22nd annual Open Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course in Wells.

Tournament proceeds will assist with Wells Branch Fire Association projects and equipment, firefighters, and provide support for the Community Hall as well as a fire museum that recently opened.

Merriland Farm Par 3 Golf Course is located on Coles Hill Road in Wells. No tee times are required for the event that is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a children’s division as well as cash prizes and a raffle. Entry fees are $32/18 holes and $21/9 holes. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6.

For more information, call 207-646-0508.

Community Yard Sale is Aug. 5 at library

Kennebunk Free Library is hosting a Community Yard Sale on its lawn on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shoppers will find an array of items from local artists and neighbors’ garages.

Spaces that measure 10’x10’ are available to rent for $35 and 30”x72” folding tables are also available to rent for an additional $15. A clean-up deposit of $25 is required and will be returned at the conclusion of the event. Vendors will receive prime visibility on Main Street, free advertising and all for a small donation to benefit Kennebunk Free Library.

Applications and fees are due by Monday, July 31. Spots are limited. Applications and additional information can be picked up at the library or found at www.kennebunklibrary.org.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: