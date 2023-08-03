Art

Aug. 4

Jeanne Oullette, oils: Opening reception 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Exhibit up through Aug. 25. gallery302.com

Aug. 8

Gallery 302 20th Anniversary Celebration & Auction: 5-9 p.m., Magic Lantern Theater, 9 Depot St., Bridgton. 21-plus. Ticket information at 647-2787.

Books/Authors

Aug. 5

Margaret W. Jones author talk: “Walking Sacred Sites,” 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Sebago Road, Sebago. spaulding.lib.me.us

Aug. 9 & 16

Summer Book Discussion Project: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty. Part 1, 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail, Naples; Part 2, 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

Film

Aug. 3

“Women Talking” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 5

“Rocketeer” (1991): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 7

“Missing” (2023): Rated PG-13, 3 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 8

“Jane Austen Book Club” (2007): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 9

“The Secret Life of Pets” (2016): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Dear Evan Hansen” (2021): Rated PG-13, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 10

“Erin Brockovich” (2000): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Michael” (1996): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 12

“E.T.” (1982): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Aug. 3

El Grande: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 4

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Aug 6

Sevilla, a Spanish Guitar Celebration: 3 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Aug. 5

Abbie Gardner: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Aug. 8

Crib Stone: 6 p.m., Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St., Gorham. Free. gorhamrec.com

Destroy Them My Robots: 6 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. westbrookcommunitycenter.org

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. $35. sebagomusicfestival.org

Aug. 10

Motor Booty Affair: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 11

Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Aug. 12

Jen Chapin: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Aug. 13

Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $80. stonemountainartscenter.com

Through Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Theater

Aug. 4

“Good and Kissed”: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. 18-plus. sacorivertheatre.org

Aug. 4-6

“The Music Man Kids”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15; $13 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

