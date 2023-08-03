Bonny Eagle holds

job fair next week

SAD 6 will host an on-site job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at its Central Office, 94 Main St., Buxton.

The district has several positions open, including an anticipated principal and nurse, as well as teachers, educational technicians, food service, custodian, school counselor, health assistant and substitute teachers, ed techs and nurses, according to Bonny Eagle Human Resources Manager Jennifer Barschdorf.

Representatives will be available to help with the application process.

For more information, call 929-2320 or email hrdept@bonnyeagle.org, or visit the SAD 6 Central Office Facebook page.

Get help signing up

for internet subsidy

Bonny Eagle Adult Education will have an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 290 Parker Farm Road in Buxton to assist people who want to sign up for the federal internet subsidy program.

For more information, call 929-9185.

Solid waste ordinance

amendments hearing

The Buxton Planning Board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the municipal building, 185 Portland Road, for a public hearing to review proposed amendments to the town’s solid waste ordinance.

The proposed amendments are available at the municipal building and online at buxton.me.us. For more information, contact Code Enforcement Executive Assistant Heather Shaffer at 929-5191, ext. 1114.

