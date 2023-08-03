NEW HIRES

KFS Mortage Company in Waterville welcomes Sabrina Johnson as the director of mortgage production. Prior to working for KFS Mortage, Johnson held positions in national banks and mortgage companies. Through this role, Johnson will lead the underwriting and production team and work to expand product options. In addition to working in the mortgage world, Johnson is the founder of Bars II Beds Rescue, a nonprofit to help find homes for dogs in Maine.

Penobscot Financial Advisors welcomes Rebecca Schuman as an associate financial adviser. Schuman previously worked with Penobscot Financial Advisors as an intern during her undergraduate studies in finance and international business at the University of Maine, Orono. Before coming back to Penobscot Financial Advisors, she worked as an account manager for a local hedge fund administrator.

Isaiah Bates joins St. Germain environmental engineering firm as an environmental scientist. Bates assesses environmental health, safety and compliance. He earned his B.A. in natural resources management and policy from Keene State College in New Hampshire. Prior to joining the St. Germain team, he worked on a variety of civil engineering projects, surveying land and analyzing local and federal permitting initiatives.

Maine Association of Nonprofits welcomes John Clark as a program coordinator and Anna Overstrom-Coleman as a membership manager. Clark previously worked at Windham Parks and Recreation as an administrative and marketing assistant. He also works for Tandem Mobility as a field team member to upkeep bike share stations across Portland. Overstrom-Coleman previously served as a philanthropic adviser.

PROMOTIONS

Erik Peters became a partner at Verrill’s Labor and Employment Group in Portland. Peters has an extensive history with employment law and workplace investigations. He successfully completed the Association of Workplace Investigators’ Training Institute and regularly conducts anti-harassment training workshops. Before moving to Maine 20 years ago, Peters was a prosecutor for the Texas Department of Public Safety and also worked for an Austin-based firm that represented State Farm Insurance. He earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

Hughes Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, promoted Benjamin Hughes to paraplanner from his previous position as a financial planning specialist. Hughes will be responsible for working with financial advisers to create financial plans for clients. Hughes earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Vermont. Hughes has worked with Ameriprise Financial for over a year.

Juan Mas has been named associate IT director at St. Mary’s Bank. Mas has been with the bank’s IT department for over nine years, most recently serving as IT manager-systems. In the role of associate IT director, Mas will work on developing a yearly infrastructure strategy and manage performance and capacity planning. Prior to working for St. Mary’s Bank, he was a Windows administrator at Aspect Software and e-Dialog in Mass.

Opus Consulting Partners in Portland promoted Nick Des Lauriers to chief operating officer. Des Lauriers has over a decade of experience in business consulting, working most recently as a senior consultant at Opus Consulting. He graduated from Bryant University and worked at a testing laboratory in New England before joining Opus Consulting.

RECOGNITIONS

Jonathan Dunitz, an attorney for Verrill in Portland, became a member of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s Access to Justice Tax Credit Committee. He will serve on the committee until December 31, 2027. This committee awards a $6,000 income tax credit to five attorneys selected annually who commit to serving underserved communities in Maine for at least five years. Dunitz has experience in a variety of subjects in his law practice and is currently the president-elect of the Maine State Bar Association.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Machias Savings Bank board of directors welcomes Chris Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick currently serves as an executive vice president of business banking at the bank, but he plans to retire at the end of 2023 after working at the bank for 22 years. He joined Machias Savings Bank in 2001 as a chief lending officer. Before coming to Machias, he worked at KeyBank for over 18 years.

