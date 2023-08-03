Nothing says summer like getting outside and enjoying some time playing and frolicking. While this summer’s greater than average number of rainy days hasn’t been particularly amenable to outside play, there have been those (too few) days when the weather was perfect, the sky was clear, and the humidity was low, those perfect Maine summer days, when we want nothing more than to get outside and play!

My guess is that the library isn’t, necessarily, the first place people think of when playing is the topic, especially if that play involves sports, but my question would be “Why not?” Thing is, the library (at least Libby Memorial Library) is a place of things, not just reading material!

Everyone knows we have books, and most folks know we also have books-on-tape (or CD, to be precise), DVDs, and music CDs to borrow and enjoy, but did you know that we also have basketballs, tennis rackets, Bocce balls, and badminton sets to borrow?

Libby Library’s Library of Things is stuffed full of equipment to borrow (with your library card) for enjoying the great outdoors in Memorial Park, just adjacent to the library.

We even have chess sets to enjoy on the tables out in the park. What?? You didn’t know there were tables in the park with chess boards?

Next time you’re looking for something to do and you’re thinking it might be fun to take a basketball down to the courts, stop by the library with your card, and check out our Library of Things.

Advertisement

Of course, if the second half of the summer is like the first half of the summer, there’s likely to be more days of less-than-optimal weather. The library is the perfect place to spend a morning, or an afternoon.

Tuesdays are bustling! In addition to the daily kids’ summer reading activities, the Brown Bag Book Bunch meets in the adult sitting area at 11:30 a.m. for a rousing discussion of all things book-related, and the Mahjong players get together in the Community Room at 2 p.m. All experience levels are welcome to join the game. And don’t forget the third Tuesday of each month is the Writer’s Group meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

The first Wednesday of the month is our adult book club with Miss Valerie. They’re reading My Love Affair with the State of Maine for August. September’s book is TBA. If you’re interested in joining the Club for September call the library at 934-4351 and talk to Miss Valerie.

Stop by on a Thursday with your kiddos and feel free to enjoy a few minutes in the cool comfort. Miss Valerie’s Storytime is at 11 a.m. in the children’s room. Don’t forget to grab the Take and Make craft/activity after the story, and then, have lunch! In collaboration with the school lunch program, kids 18 and under are invited to eat a free meal in our community room every Tuesday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and noon, until Aug. 11. Be sure to arrive early, as the lunches go fast, and all food must be consumed on site.

Following lunch is a summer reading activity, but be quick! The Send-off Kids Music Concert is August 18 at 10:00am and marks the end of our kids’ summer reading program for 2023.

Adults who have been enjoying the Summer Bingo Reading game have until Labor Day to submit their books, select a charm, and fill out a ticket for the drawing. The date and time of adult Send-off Summer Reading Soiree will be announced in August. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information.

Also coming in September is a return of the Steam Saturdays starting September 9 and continuing every second Saturday until May.

Summer is waning, but it’s not over, yet, and there’s still plenty of summer fun to be had at Libby Library. Don’t forget, as our favorite Aardvark says, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: