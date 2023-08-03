ARLINGTON, Texas — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer settled down after a shaky start to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, striking out nine over six innings and getting some help from his new teammates as they beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.

Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer (10-4) threw 37 pitches. The White Sox then had three singles in the second, though Scherzer benefited from a double-play grounder and an inning-ending strikeout to prevent any more runs.

Scherzer, acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, allowed seven singles and walked two. The right-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span. A week after his 39th birthday, he threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes, with 21 of those swing-and-miss strikes.

Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a 457-foot homer into the second deck of seats in left-center to tie the game at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row – his 17th of the season – a solo shot that put Texas ahead to stay.

Garver added an RBI single in the eighth as the Rangers completed a three-game sweep.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2: Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia won at Miami.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five.

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rival.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 9, METS 2: Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers, and suddenly hot Kansas City Royals blew out visiting New York to wrap up its second straight series sweep.

Singer (7-8) allowed singles in the second, fourth and fifth and didn’t walk a batter while cruising through the New York lineup. He did not allow a run while striking out four and throwing exactly 100 pitches.

Carlos Carrasco (3-6) allowed all six runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in another dismal start for the Mets. The right-hander has allowed 21 earned runs in his last four starts.

Francisco Lindor provided the Mets’ only offense with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.

NOTES

BRAVES: Max Fried is set to rejoin Atlanta’s rotation on Friday when the team opens a weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs, providing a huge boost to a team that already is a leading World Series contender.

Fried, runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award a year ago, has made only five starts in the majors this season, the last coming on May 5. A strained left forearm sent him to the injured list for nearly three months.

TWINS: Minnesota called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list.

Ryan has a left groin strain. He’s 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA this season, having allowed 17 home runs over his last seven starts.

Keuchel, 35, signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul.

