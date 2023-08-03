SOCCER

NFL great Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, and becomes chairman of a new advisory board, Brady and Birmingham said Thursday.

Birmingham last played in the Premier League in 2011, the same year it won the English League Cup – one of two major trophies the club has captured in its 148-year history.

GOLF

PGA: Adam Scott shot a 5-under 65 to take the early lead in the Wyndham Champion in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 70 make it to the lucrative postseason that starts next week.

Scott is No. 81 in the FedEx Cup standings and likely needs at least a top-10 finish to have any chance of advancing.

Justin Thomas, No. 79 in the standings, is in danger of missing another cut after opening with a 70.

TENNIS

DC OPEN: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula rolled into the quarterfinals in Washington by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia, the No. 2 seed, got knocked out by Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 6-3.

American J.J. Wolf and fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the men’s quarterfinals.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers have hired Connor McDavid’s longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, as their CEO of hockey operations.

Jackson will report directly to owner Daryl Katz and work closely with president of hockey operations Ken Holland.

