Cooper Flagg created a splash online Friday with a social media post following his visit this week to Duke University, but the Newport native has yet to make a commitment to play basketball at the school, his mother said Friday.

Flagg, 16, has become one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, and has received scholarship offers from several Division I powerhouse programs. On Friday, he posted pictures on Instagram of himself in a Duke uniform, with Duke championship trophies and with Jon Scheyer, the team’s head coach. Flagg wrote “Duke nation how we feeling? #brotherhood” in the post.

Kelly Flagg, however, said her son wasn’t announcing a commitment, and that the pictures were just from his visit to the university. She also said that the possibility of his reclassifying to the Class of 2024, which has been mentioned on Twitter, is “just a rumor at this point.”

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Flagg is ranked second among Class of 2025 prospects, according to ESPN’s recruiting database. Since leading the Nokomis boys’ basketball team to the Class A championship in 2022, Flagg has continued his meteoric rise at Montverde Academy in Florida. He was named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year after leading Team USA’s U17 team to the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup.

Flagg cannot officially accept an athletic scholarship to any college until the fall of his senior year. Until high school athletes sign a letter of intent to accept a scholarship, college coaches are prohibited from commenting on them, according to NCAA rules.

