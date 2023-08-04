Underwood awarded for community service

Mary Sweeney Underwood has received the town’s Spirit of America Award for her community service. The award is presented to residents who demonstrate “exceptional dedication, generosity and volunteerism within their communities,” according to a press release.

Underwood has organized regular Nordic walking events, “fostering a sense of camaraderie and promoting an active lifestyle among Gray residents … (and) positively impacted the health and well-being of participants,” the press release said.

Underwood is a member of the Gray Recreation Committee and the Gray Community Television Advisory Committee.

Reps. Amy Arata and Anne Graham presented the award to her at the July 18 Town Council meeting. Underwood also received a congratulatory letter from the state Legislature.

To nominate a resident of Gray for community service and volunteerism recognition, visit graymaine.org/nominate or find the forms at the Town Office, 24 Main St.

Fire-Rescue annual chicken barbecue

Gray Fire-Rescue’s annual chicken barbecue will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Public Safety Building, 125 Shaker Road.

Pick up a barbecue meal of chicken, coleslaw, roll, cookie and a bottle of water for $14. Order in advance at grayfirerescue.org before 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. The drive-thru opens at noon the next day. Donations for the Life Saving Equipment Fund will also be accepted.

Blueberry Festival next weekend

The Gray Wild Blueberry Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex. This seventh annual festival includes a judges’ choice award for homemade blueberry pies, muffins, cobblers, cakes and more.

Join over 40 artisans, crafters, community groups and local businesses and enjoy live music and food trucks and other vendors. Other events are planned, like a pie-eating contest, a chainsaw carving and a blacksmithing demonstration, a corn hole tournament, quarter-mile fun run, dunk tank, lawn games and more.

Visit wildblueberries.me/grayfestival or the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival on Facebook to see the full schedule.

