The Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program places an evergreen wreath with a red, white and blue bow on the graves of veterans in Windham’s cemeteries, like a hometown Wreaths Across America. The program was started in 2016 by Sebago Gardens and continues today under the leadership of American Legion Field Allen Post 148.

The Legion needs to raise $6,000 this year to pay for the wreath order. Bows will be made by the Legion family with the help of community volunteers. The bows are then placed on the wreaths when they arrive in Windham. Last year, approximately 1,000 wreaths were placed on the graves of Windham veterans.

Donations in the form of a check marked “Legion Wreaths” to Legion Post 148, P.O. Box 1776, Windham, ME 04062. For more information, call Post Adjutant David Tanguay at 892-1306.

Family festival at Dundee

Be the Influence and the Windham and Raymond parks and recreation departments will host their fourth annual Family, Fun, Fitness and Film Festival from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Dundee Park.

Enter for free and take part in sports contests and Zumba, browse local vendors, win a grand prize raffle, see “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at 8 p.m. and more. For further information, contact the Windham Parks and Recreation department at 892-1905 or visit betheinfluencewrw.org.

Starting your own podcast

Podcast producer and host Kylie Low will present “The Power of Podcasting: Make an Impact With Your Voice,” a discussion on how to connect to the world using a podcast, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road.

Drawing from her experience in creating her “Dark Downeast” podcast and five years as a producer of “The Goal Digger” marketing podcast, Low will share tips and tricks on podcast creation. She will cover topics such as ideation, research, storytelling techniques and audio production.

For more information, contact Cassandra Lull at the Windham Library at cclull@windhammaine.us or visit the library’s website at windham.lib.me.us. To learn more about Kylie Low, visit kylielow.com.

Need a helping hand?

The Windham Food Pantry and the General Assistance Office are both open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Contact the General Assistance Office at 892-1906. Residents in need of food should call the food pantry at 892-1931.

Both offices are located at 377 Gray Road (Route 202) in Windham Center. Visit windhammaine.us for more information.

