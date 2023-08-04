More than 1,000 students earned a spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Those earning this honor include: Christopher Lafferty of Scarborough, and Sierra Lumbert of Gorham.

During Hartwick College’s Athletics Award Ceremony held in late spring, Shaelyn Thornton of Scarborough, received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction.

Bryant University announced students who made the spring 2023 President’s List. Local students include: Reid Deniso of Scarborough and

Thomas Galeckas of Scarborough.

Bryant University is recognized studens who make the spring Dean’s List. Local students include: Reid Deniso of Scarborough, Theodore Forsley of Scarborough, Thomas Galeckas of Scarborough, Emma Green of Gorham, Riley O’Mara of Scarborough, Jessica Rinaldi of Scarborough and

Cade Sullivan of Scarborough.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester: Cameron Jalbert of Scarborough, Fiona Murphy of Scarborough and Olivia Reale-Hatem of Scarborough.

The University of Hartford announced that Anthony Clavette of Scarborough has been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2023.

Ben Bellantoni of Gorham (04038) graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering (BS and MS).

Those graduating from Tufts University in May include: Cal Berry of Scarborough with a degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE)

Claire Valentine of Gorham with a degree in Studio Art (BFA).

Those making Tufts University’s dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester include: Max Bennett of Scarborough and Cal Berry of Scarborough.

Noah Flores, of Gorham, ME, graduated with a BA History in May as part of the Roger Williams University Class of 2023.

