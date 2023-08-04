Church yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton. Books, games, houseware, furniture, jewelry, baked goods. Barbecue with hot dogs and homemade baked beans to go.

Craft fair and lawn sale – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Rain or shine during the Dorcas Society Fest and Buxton community parade. Hot dogs, chips, water and baked goods on church lawn.

Yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kiwanis Beach, 40 Kiwanis Beach Road, Standish. Spaces $20, to benefit the Giving Tree of Maine. Contact givingtreeofmaine@gmail.com or 602-9671.

Gray Wild Blueberry Festival – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., Gray. Artisans, crafters, live music, food trucks and other vendors, baking contest, pie-eating contest, chainsaw carving and blacksmithing demonstrations, corn hole tournament, quarter-mile fun run and more.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: