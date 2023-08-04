Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, casserole, biscuits, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5. All-you-can-eat.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.
