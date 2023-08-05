A 17-year-old girl from Lincoln died early Friday in a crash in Penobscot County, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine state troopers responded to a car crash on Main Road in Lowell at 12:24 a.m. Friday, public safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a 2012 Chevy Sonic failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed, Moss said.

The 17-year-old girl, who was riding in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said.

Authorities have not released the girl’s identity, but she was identified as Cierra McCain, a Mattanawcook Academy student, by the school’s district superintendent.

RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, in a Facebook post Friday, offered his condolences and said the Mattanawcook Academy cafeteria would be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday for students who wanted to gather or speak to a counselor.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from East Millinocket, and the front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl who is also from Lincoln, were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Moss said.

None of the three was wearing a seat belt, Moss said.

The crash remains under investigation.

