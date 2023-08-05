BASEBALL

Kayden Oliver allowed just one hit and struck 10 over 6 1/3 innings and Caleb Barker hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the top of the seventh as Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond beat Salem, New Hampshire, 3-0, in its opening game Saturday at the Little League Baseball New England Regional in Bristol, Connecticut.

Mason Amergian recorded the final two outs for a save as Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond advanced to a winners’ bracket game Monday against Canton, Massachusetts.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete again next year.

The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex’s teammate, Christopher Bell, won the pole. Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs and Chris Buescher qualified second through fourth.

• Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face.

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 8 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Grant Enfinger will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet, making his Cup debut, for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

GOLF

LPGA: Celine Boutier of France took a three-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66 in the third round in Irvine, Scotland.

Boutier, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, was at 13 under overall.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (66) and Sweden’s Maja Stark (72) were tied for second.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.

Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship with an 8-0 record. The veteran point guard was expected to be part of Spain’s team for the tournament that begins Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester United signed Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund from Italy’s Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The initial transfer fee is $82 million but could go up by $10 million depending on his success. Højlund, 20, has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months.

BOXING

FIGHT CANCELED: Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua was canceled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test.

The bout had been scheduled for Aug. 12 at London’s O2 Arena, but Matchroom Boxing called off the fight and said “a full investigation will be conducted.”

Matchroom said it was informed by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association “that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.”

