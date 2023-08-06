FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Lioness of Boston,” by Emily Franklin (Godine)

2. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

7. “The Skull,” by Jon Klassen (Candlewick)

8. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Crook Manifesto,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. “All the Sinners Bleed,” by S.A. Cosby (Flatiron)

Paperback

1. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

4. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

5. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

6. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

9. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

10. “This is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. “What an Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

4. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

5. “The Teachers,” by Alexandra Robbins (Dutton)

6. “World of Wonders,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed)

7. “In a Flight of Starlings,” by Giorgio Parisi (Penguin)

8. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

9. “A Fever in the Heartland,” by Timothy Egan (Viking)

10. “Minimalista,” by Shira Gill (Ten Speed)

Paperback

1. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

4. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

5. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

8. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

10. “How to Tell a Story,” from The Moth (Crown)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

