WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.

DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever.

Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.

“Oh my God. Do you believe that?” DeChambeau said after his long putt as a steady rain fell on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort.

DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning a $4 million payoff.

The Greenbrier previously hosted a PGA Tour event for nine years. In the inaugural Greenbrier Classic in 2010, Stuart Appleby shot 59 in the fourth round to win.

DeChambeau opened with six birdies in seven holes, and then saved his best for the end when he ran off four straight birdies, two of them on par 3s. The former U.S. Open champion has said he was getting close with his equipment and his swing, and it paid off in a big way.

DeChambeau had a chance at a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour two years ago at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship until missing birdie putts from 15 feet and 6 feet on the last two holes, settling for a 60.

LPGA: Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes in Irvine, Scotland, backing up her first major victory last week at the Evian Championship.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 in her final round to clinch back-to-back wins, and will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogey at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last hole to post 65 and finish 13 under overall, Boutier’s lead was down to one stroke.

However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and tapped in for par on the final hole to finish at 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.

Kim was second, while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was three shots back in third.

