June was gloomy and gray, with almost daily rain. July was warmer, with wet weekends and high humidity – not the perfect New England weather we dream about all year. But the sun showed its lovely face as August arrived, and the glorious days of summer began again.

In photos: A gloomy start, then glory in our photo gallery of summer 2023

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Dontea Noel, 18, of Saco jumps from a cliff into the Saco River at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on July 20.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Emma Gatehouse, 4, combs Willard Beach for hermit crabs and interesting shells on June 26. Gatehouse, who lives in Windham, came to the beach with her brother, Logan, and mother, Alyssia Gatehouse, for the morning. The gloomy weather didn’t deter them. “We wanted to get out of the house for a bit,” Alyssia said.

Photo by Derek Davis

The sun sets over Scarborough Marsh on July 12.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Fisherman make their way back from the jetty in Camp Ellis in the evening in late July.

Photo by Gregory Rec

From left, Richard Briginshaw, Sara Briginshaw, Soteira Briginshaw and Bridget Cassidy work on their sand sculpture titled Chariots of Water, a play on Chariots of Fire, during the 37th annual sand sculpture competition on the beach in Ocean Park on July 3. The family, from Ontario, has been coming to Ocean Park for 25 years and won the sand sculpture competition about 20 years ago.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Bill Stafford of Dover, N.H. rides a wave in his kayak at the Limington Rips on the Saco River in Limington on July 21. Frequent rains in June and July resulted in high river levels and surging rapids, making for a fun playground for river kayakers.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Late light at Kettle Cove beach illuminates, from left, Isaac Hall, 10, Christopher Reali, 7, Ashton Luxton, 6, and Ethan Luxton, 8, on July 28.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Late-day sunlight illuminates Max Bachvarova as they stand in a forest alongside other concertgoers listening to a performance of Isabella Leonarda’s “Sonata a Violino Solo e Organa, Op. 16 No. 12” at Range Pond State Park.

Photo by Cullen McIntyre

Meg Bradley of South Portland brings her dog Kahyo to Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse to play in the harbor on July 31, a hot afternoon.

Photo by Carl D. Walsh

George Stanley of Lewiston distributes American flags for donations on Portland’s Eastern Promenade on July 4. Alek Fennell, 12, of Hoboken, N.J., and his family picked up flags for their holiday visit. Fireworks, originally scheduled to take place later in the evening, were postponed by a day because of a forecast of storms.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Sophia Kuntz reads at sunset at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth.

Photo by Sofia Aldinio

On a perfect summer day in August, Charlotte Chorkavy, 16, walks in the gardens of Ocean House Farm in Cape Elizabeth.

Photo by Derek Davis

A squirrel pokes its head up from the grass at the Western Promenade on July 13.

Photo by Derek Davis

A bicyclist rides along the Western Promenade in Portland shortly before sunset on July 13.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Olivia Dougherty, the Maine Lobster Festival’s “Maine Sea Goddess,” waves to paradegoers during the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade on July 21.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Bella Kumpel of Cumberland climbs out on the sea wall at East End Beach with a paperback in hand for some summer reading.

Photo by Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Beachgoers bask in the sunshine on Aug. 2 in Old Orchard Beach. Last month’s heavy rainfall had hurt the tourist haven, but the return of sunny skies has brought out the masses.

Photo by Cullen McIntyre

Jared Cohen of New York City visited his uncle Joel Eckhaus, a member of Nor’easter Kite Club, and spent his Sunday afternoon learning how to fly a stunt kite at Bug Light Park in South Portland.

Photo by Cullen McIntyre

Camp O-at-ka camper Jonathan Baxter water skis on Sebago Lake, one of his daily craft activities at the camp.

Photo by Sofia Aldinio

Chris Jordan harvests vegetables, one of the many things that gets done at Ocean House Farm during the summer in Cape Elizabeth.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Isaac Hall, 10, climbed the rocks at Cape Elizabeth’s Kettle Cove beach on July 28. He and his family are on vacation from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Photo by Michele McDonald

The approach to the Monhegan Museum in mid-June looks much as it would have 100 years ago. In 1999, the Monhegan Museum Association rebuilt a covered walkway connecting the light tower to the keeper’s house. The lighthouse, not shown in the photo, is to the left. It was tended by resident civilian keepers until 1945, and then the Coast Guard tended the light until 1959 when it was automated. The actual light mechanism is still operated by the Coast Guard.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Xander Cantara, 17, of Saco does a flip from a cliff into the Saco River at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on July 20.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Swimmers head into the water under a setting sun on July 28.

