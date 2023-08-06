GLENDALE, Ariz. – Margaret Eva Skillings, “Nana Peggy”, 84, passed away surrounded by family on July 17, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. She was born June 14, 1939 in Lawrence, Mass.

Peggy attended Cathedral High School in Portland. A proud stay-at-home mom she raised four children and helped with all grandchildren. She attended all school and sport events and chaperoned many field trips. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Going to bingo and having coffee with friends Mavis and Marie and reading were her favorite pastimes. We loved her tradition of homemade Whoopie Pies and French Pork Pies.

Predeceased by her parents; Alfred Joseph and Ida Blanche Charest, Sisters; Doris and Eileen. Brothers; William and Russell Charest. Her husband of 50 years Kenneth James Skillings.

Survived by brothers; Richard, Bernard, Alfred Jr. and Gerald Charest; daughters; Shirley A. Patnaud-Glendale, Ariz., Donna M. Biskup and Michael-Cumberland; sons; Kenneth J. Skillings Jr. and Sharon-Norway, and Thomas J. Skillings and Jennifer- Hobes Sound, Fla.; grandchildren; Joseph R. Patnaud and Amanda, Michael, Sean, Drew and Scott Skillings, Ashley Skillings Brady and James, Ryan Skillings, Kristen Biskup Lowe and Phillip, Karlee Biskup; great-grandchildren; Summer and Damien Patnaud, Autumn and Elaina Skillings, Eilee and Lyra Skillings, Liam, Ryley and Evalyn Brady and Owen Lowe. Several nieces and nephews. Nana Peggy wanted you to know she loved you ALL very much!

Peggy’s family are forever grateful for the compassionate care from her longtime caregiver and friend Marvella Bailey and Mini, Kay and Carly at her care-home. Carrie Gambee, RN/Hospice of the Valley. And, the extra special love and care she received from Amanda, Joe, Summer and Damien.

Celebration of Life and burial will be held at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough, TBA. For those who wish to pay respect, there is a body donor Memorial Garden at MidWestern University, Glendale, Ariz.

