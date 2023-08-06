WINDHAM – Sterling Clay Boyington passed away on July 29, 2023, at Maine Medical Center.

He was born September 3, 1940 in Lincoln, Maine, son of Paul and Mae (Reardon) Boyington.

He attended Portland High School and served in the US Army in Germany, as part of the military police unit. He was the Manager of Century Tire on Marginal Way and later at the Pine Tree location. He then was a member of the Used Car Team at Forest City Chevrolet. Realizing a lifelong dream, he became owner/operator of Sterling Motors on Riverside Street.

He was a 50 year member of Hiram Masonic Lodge, a member of Portland Masonic Club and a longtime member of The Woodfords Club.

Sterling’s greatest accomplishment was raising his two sons of whom he was very proud. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a social butterfly. He loved to talk and had a natural “gift of gab”. His charm and quick wit would make a stranger feel like a friend the first time they met. Those who were blessed to have met Sterling, never forgot him. He touched many lives, both family and friends.

Sterling was always ready to support his sons’ activities. He was a coach of Cape Elizabeth Little/Senior League Baseball and Troop Master of Boy Scout Troop #30 in Cape Elizabeth.

During times of leisure Sterling was a skilled card player who enjoyed cribbage, hearts, and especially bridge. In his later years, he loved attending all of his grandchildren’s baseball and softball games. He was also a masterful woodworker. He was a great fan of the Boston Sports teams. He could call balls and strikes from the center field bleachers or a touchdown from the upper deck.

Sterling is survived by sons Roger (Jody) of Concord, NC, and Rodney (fiance Vanessa Rancourt) of Jackman and Brooksville, Maine; grandchildren Ryan Boyington (Joanna) of Breinigsville, PA, and Dr. Allyson Boyington of Indianapolis, IN, sisters Shirley Stowell of N Yarmouth, ME, and Cheryl Kennedy of Florida. His memory will also be cherished by Karynlee Harrington, his former wife Elaine, and several nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his loving companion, Marilyn Benson. She provided great care and love to him throughout their years together.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Richard and Paul Jr, sisters Doris Fulton, Theola Spear and Mary Cerino.

Services will be held on August 8th at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine. Visiting hours are 10-12, with a service at noon. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland, Maine. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Bruno’s in Portland at 1:30 following the burial.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, in honor of Sterling’s beloved dog, Nikki.

﻿

L;Funeral Jones Rich Barnes

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous