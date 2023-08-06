KENNEBUNKPORT – Teresa Ann Mulliken (AKA Dr. Caprio) passed away at home in Kennebunkport surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 26, 1955, in Newark, N.J., to Gerard and Yolanda (Ascoli) Caprio.

Teresa graduated from University of New England Medical School in 1997 and completed her residency in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in 2001. She opened, owned, and operated a private practice in Kennebunk: Sacred Heart Center. She married Dr. Scott Mulliken Aug. 21, 2004, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk.

Teresa, fondly known by her childhood nickname “T”, was caring and compassionate in all of her life roles, and routinely went above and beyond to help neighbors, friends, family, and patients, even if it meant a house call. She was a mother, wife, friend, and dedicated Physician. “T” was an accomplished baker, cook, and an avid gardener. Her love for cooking and gardening intersected in the successful growing of Italian tomatoes to make her famous Marinara sauce. She grew hybrid roses and had numerous peach trees; visitors would often leave her home with fresh cut roses and peaches for their journey home. She was also the published author of several Italian cookbooks and converted many of her Italian family recipes into Gluten Free dishes. Teresa was a devout Catholic who taught religious education for many years at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk. Another favorite pastime of hers was walking and riding her bicycle at the beach.

Teresa was preceded in death by: her parents, Gerard and Yolanda Caprio; two brothers, Lawrence Caprio and Robert Caprio; and her infant son, Christopher Nappi.

She is survived by; her husband, Scott Mulliken of Kennebunkport; sons, Jason Nappi and Jonathan Nappi; daughter, Jeryl Cook and husband Aaron with grandson Christopher; nieces Loriel and Heather, as well as numerous cousins in New Jersey and California.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Teresa’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa’s memory can be made to St. Andre Home, PO Box 2373,

﻿Bangor, ME 04402

http://www.saintandrehome.org.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous