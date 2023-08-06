PORTLAND – Theresa Fabianne Alden, 95, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home with her daughter by her side. A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Theresa’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

