KENNEBUNK – Mousam River Dentistry has served the Kennebunks for more than 60 years, but it recently celebrated a fresh new start.

A ribbon-cutting celebration was held at the practice that, according to an Aug. 2 news release, “features an expansive new facility at 118 York St. in Kennebunk. Filled with light, a cool blue palette and sliding barn doors, the owners, staff, patients and friends came together to celebrate the new space.”

Since acquiring the practice from Dr. Ross Wyman in 2019, Dr. James Cormier has implemented new technology such as 3D X-rays, 3D printing, lasers, intraoral cameras and scanners. In addition, he’s added new services such as dental implants.

“Our patients have an array of dental needs and concerns,” Cormier said in an email. “Our job is to provide the best treatment options that fit their overall heath goals.”

Cormier said he and his team are “thrilled to be providing the highest level of care for patients in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel and surrounding communities.”

Mousam River Dentistry is accepting new patients and can be reached at 207-985-3796.

