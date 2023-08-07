CLEVELAND — Tim Anderson’s decision to pick a fight with José Ramírez cost him more than a sore jaw.

Chicago’s shortstop was suspended six games and Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing punches and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

Major League Baseball announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years.

Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.

Anderson was handed the harsher penalty for instigating the fight as he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers inside the ropes. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

Also, Cleveland Manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago Manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Francona and Clase will serve their suspensions Monday when the Guardians open a four-game series with Toronto. Grifol will also serve his suspension Monday when the White Sox host the New York Yankees. Sarbaugh intends to sit on Tuesday.

ASTROS: Jon Singleton is being called up by the Houston Astros, returning to the team he last played for in 2015.

Singleton told The Associated Press he was heading to Baltimore on Monday to join the team for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, who have the best record in the American League.

The first baseman adds some depth at a position where José Abreu is the starter. Abreu has underperformed in the first year of a three-year $58.5 million contract, hitting just .237 with 10 homers and 56 RBI.

The left-handed slugger has been playing at Triple-A Sugar Land after signing a minor league deal with the Astros on June 24 following his release from the Brewers. He’s been great since joining the Space Cowboys, hitting .333 with 12 homers, 28 RBI and a 1.138 OPS.

Singleton was in the Astros’ organization until before the 2018 season when he asked for his release after being suspended 100 games after a third positive drug test while playing at Double-A Corpus Christi. He was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Astros’ organization from 2011 until his release after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia.

Singleton didn’t play organized baseball from 2017 until 2021 when he restarted his career in the Mexican League. After his release from the Astros, he didn’t plan on playing baseball again.

