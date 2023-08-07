SACO — Lucille Bonsaint, 98, of Saco, passed away early Wednesday morning on August 2, 2023 at The Inn at Atlantic Heights.

She was born in Biddeford on April 7, 1925, a daughter of Leonide and Cesarine (Nadeau) Lefebvre. She graduated from St. Andre’s High School, class of 1942.

Lucille’s caring and generous nature lead her to raise five children. Her family was her life. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Her hobbies included sewing, knitting and doing puzzles.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by her husband George L. Bonsaint on December 3, 1972, by her son George B. Bonsaint and by one daughter Madeleine Lakin. She is also predeceased by siblings Leonide, Sister Marie PM, Gerard, Sister Therese PM, Gabrielle, Albert, Marc, Gertrude and Bernard.

She is survived by three daughters Marguerite Boissonneault, Claire Foran and Jeanne Boissonneault and husband Richard, one sister, Sister Celine Lefebvre PM and one brother Andre Lefebvre, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Lucille’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

