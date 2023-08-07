On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, Ralph G. Smith, 96, of Kennebunkport, a loving husband, dad, and grandfather, passed away at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Sanford. He was born Feb. 4, 1927, the son of Harry G. and Gladys (Shackford) Smith.

He attended local schools and enlisted in the Navy during World War II. He served on the USS North Carolina battleship and USS Spangenberg — DE-223. After returning, he worked for Shackford & Gooch, Saco Lowell, and then began an over 20-year employment at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a sandblaster and painter. Upon retirement, he worked for Robert H. Brown Inc. in construction.

Ralph enjoyed traveling across the United States and Canada with Maine Line Tours with his wife, Mary Adams Smith, of 75 years whom passed last October. One of their favorite trips was to Alaska with their truck camper. They also had fond memories of time spent with friends camping at Moody’s Island Campground in Damariscotta and family gatherings at their camp on Cambolasse Pond in Lincoln, Maine.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 159 of Kennebunkport, a Mason at Arundel Lodge and a Shriner with Kora Temple.

He is survived by a daughter, Laurie Gildart; son, Eric Smith and his wife, Lyn; four grandchildren, Brian Gildart and wife, Sara; Carolyn Libby and husband, LeBaron, Jr.; Kyle Smith; and Tyler Smith. Great grandchildren, Peyton and Bailey Gildart and LeBaron Libby III. One sister: Elizabeth Hopson and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with his arrangements.

