Saco, like many other Maine cities, is experiencing an influx of new Mainers, and housing options are limited. “Putt for a Cause” will be held at Schooner Mini Golf throughout the day of Friday, Aug. 25 in support of asylum-seeking families living in Saco.

For a year now over 180 children of asylum-seeking families have been residing in Saco hotels, waiting for governmental approvals on their parent’s applications. A number of local companies and organizations led by Schooner Mini Golf are working together to raise money to fund occasional outings and entertainment options for these kids as a much-needed break from the confines of the hotel and to foster a better sense of belonging in their new home. Families have spent an extended period of time in these temporary accommodations and will continue to do so this coming school year, which can be particularly challenging for children.

“Putt for a Cause” is a charitable effort that will donate all funds to Catholic Charities of Maine, the organization primarily responsible for these families in Saco. It’s a joint event also sponsored by Saco Schools, the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce, Saco Main Street, Ready Seafood, Lone Pine Brewing, and Barreled Souls.

There are multiple ways to participate and help with this “Putt for a Cause” effort. Play mini golf at Schooner Mini Golf in Saco on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all proceeds will be donated to Catholic Charities. While at the course, customers can also purchase beverages, and local brewers have designated certain beer selections for sale that day in which all proceeds will also be donated. Alternatively, companies or individuals can Sponsor a Hole for $200. Cash donations in any amount are also being accepted for those that want to help but can’t make it to the course that day.

Please reach out to Schooner Mini Golf with any questions or for more information about this event.

