Town & Country’s ‘local helping local’ commitment to making a difference in the local community by not only providing financial services but also community service has resulted in the credit union contributing nearly $25,000 to the Maine Cancer Foundation through its recent ‘Tri for A Cure’ event. This marked the 12th consecutive year that Town & Country has been involved in the ‘Tri’ and the 2023 contribution through the credit union’s sponsorship and fundraising is one of its largest ever.

“The work of the Maine Cancer Foundation is critical to so many people in the community and, because we live and work here, too, we understand its importance and the service and support it provides throughout Maine. Town & Country has been a leader in supporting cancer research and the other work of MCF for many years not just financially but also through innovative programs to increase cancer screenings as well as overall awareness of the great work MCF does. We are thrilled that the final total we are able to contribute to this year’s Tri is nearly $25K. Congratulations to our staff and everyone that contributed to this impressive total,” stated David Libby, President and CEO of Town & Country.

In addition to being a major sponsor of the Annual ‘Tri for A Cure’, Town & Country is also actively engaged with Maine Cancer Foundation throughout the year including Mary’s Walk, the CheckME campaign in the fall, and developing financial resources and assistance to help cancer patients and their families. “We are very passionate about Maine Cancer Foundation, and are proud to be a strong partner,” added Libby.

