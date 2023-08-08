Herbert L. Scott

SOUTH PORTLAND – Herbert L. Scott, 97, of South Portland, passed away on Aug. 5, 2023, in Falmouth. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

