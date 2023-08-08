BURKE, Va. – Janice Marie Gay, 73, formerly of Williamsburg, Va., and most recently a resident of Burke, Va., passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. She was born on January 26, 1950, and was the eldest daughter of the late Roland and Fabienne Coulombe of Brunswick. Janice is survived by her daughter, Andrea West (Scott) of Burke, Va.; her four grandchildren; her sisters, Carol Legare (Thomas) and Patricia Ward of Brunswick, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Gay, and her parents, Roland and Fabienne Coulombe. Janice will be remembered for her love of her family and her dedication to her grandchildren. The family is planning a private memorial service in accordance with Janice’s wishes.

