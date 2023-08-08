Jenica Hana Botting of Saco graduated from Saint Michael’s College in May 2023 during the College’s 116th Commencement. Botting was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Local residents making the spring dean’s list at University of Maine at Farmington include: Arundel: Calli Leach, High Honors; Biddeford: Will Harriman, Honors; Anna Lavigne, High Honors; and Kaylee Perron, High Honors; and Saco: Taylor Nelson, High Honors; and Izabela Roughton, High Honors.

The following local students received their degrees in May as part of the Roger Williams Univesity’s Class of 2023: Gabriella Poulin of Saco graduated with a BS Public Health and BA Dance, and Tobias Pydych of Old Orchard Beach graduated with a BA.

The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the Spring 2023 semester: Justin Parent of Biddeford, Nicholas Reissfelder of Biddeford, and Nathan Kalinyak of Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: