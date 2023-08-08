Westbrook High School graduate Abdullah Khuder will host a “Laughs for Liftoff” comedy fundraiser next month to raise money to support his education and goal of becoming an airline pilot.

Local comedians will perform at the 18+ event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Stockhouse Restaurant and Sports Pup, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Laughs for Liftoff is being held in partnership with Funny 4 Funds, Comedy Night Fundraisers.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and raffles will be held. Tickets are $25 and are available at funny4funds.com/events.

Khuder, a first-generation college student, will attend the University of Maine Augusta in the fall to study aviation.

