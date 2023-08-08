MELBOURNE, Australia — Colombia’s players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

Catalina Usme’s second-half goal gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to the last eight at soccer’s biggest tournament.

“After the goal went into the net, I had all sorts of emotions,” Usme said. “During all the years in women’s football, it’s such a beautiful moment, giving us the possibility to make history for our country. But we can go beyond. We came here to play seven finals. And we need to go step by step.”

Colombia, a team that didn’t even qualify for the 2019 tournament, played a physical, scrappy match. Linda Caicedo, the team’s 18-year-old sensation who plays for Real Madrid, created opportunities and tested a Jamaica defense that didn’t concede a goal in the group stage.

Colombia moves to Sydney for a Saturday knockout match against European champion England, which advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria.

“The game against England, we came here to play seven finals,” Usme said. “We’re certain in our preparations. We’re dreaming big. We know we can pull it off. We can do it.”

Usme yelled in celebration after trapping a long pass from Ana Guzman and calmly finishing in the 52nd minute. When she was subbed off late in the game, the Colombia fans chanted her name and she bowed to the crowd.

Even when speaking to reporters afterward, Guzman and teammate Jorelyn Carabali broke into song.

The match in Melbourne was an anticipated showdown between Caicedo and Jamaican Khadija “Bunny” Shaw. In the end, though, it was Usme’s emphatic goal that made the difference.

FRANCE 4, MOROCCO 0: France Coach Herve Renard high-fived his staff on the sideline as it became clear his team was on its way to the quarterfinals.

Only 23 minutes had been played at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia, but France was already 3-0 up against Morocco and on course for a showdown with co-host Australia.

The French scored once more in the second half to win 4-0 and end Morocco’s historic debut run at the World Cup.

“The result speaks for itself,” Renard said. “We were able to score four times and now we’ve got a foot in the door for the quarterfinals. Things are getting a little bit heated. Only eight teams left in the running. The objective now is to pull off the best performance that the French team has ever done.”

France took fourth place in 2011 and this is the fourth straight time it has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

A three-goal burst in nine minutes took the game away from Morocco, with Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer all scoring early in the match.

Le Sommer, who is France’s all-time leading scorer, headed in a fourth in the 70th minute to complete the win. She has now scored 92 goals for her country – more than any French player, male or female.

“Her game was exceptional,” Renard said. “Her legs, it was as if she was 25… I hope that this lasts. Each time I’m actually blown away by what she’s capable of doing.”

Renard knows France has a sizable task to get past Australia when the teams meet in Brisbane on Saturday for a place in the semifinals.

